Man suffers serious injuries in Bolsover street fight

Police attended Station Road after receiving reports of a fight shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers found a 36-year-old man with injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which have been described as serious.

A man has been arrested after a street fight in Bolsover.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been bailed pending further enquiries.