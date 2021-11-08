Man suffers serious injuries in Bolsover street fight
A man has suffered serious injuries after a street fight in Bolsover.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:20 pm
Police attended Station Road after receiving reports of a fight shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers found a 36-year-old man with injuries.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which have been described as serious.
“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact us, quoting reference number 21*647811.”