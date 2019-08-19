Man sentenced for Derbyshire nightclub stabbing

A 20-year-old man from Nottingham has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in Ripley.

Joseph Willett-Barney was in the Association nightclub in the earlier hours of Saturday, 23 March, when a disagreement started between two groups.

The argument continued into the street outside the bar where an altercation took place - during which the victim suffered a slash wound to his back.

The man, a 22-year-old from Ripley, was taken to hospital with a large cut to his back which required stiches.

Willett-Barney was arrested six days later, on March 29, and was charged and remanded to HMP Nottingham.

Initially he denied the offence but before trial pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The victim shared pictures of his injuries

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 August, Willett-Barney, of Tollerton Park, Nottingham, was sentenced to 22 months in prison which was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £400 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

DC Patricia Siddall-Hart, who investigated the incident said: “Anyone who carries a knife is taking a huge risk – with their own life and the life of anyone they come into contact with.

“Willett-Barney’s actions that were night were reckless in the extreme and could easily have ended up with a young man losing his life.

“Carrying a knife is never acceptable and anyone who does so in Derbyshire should know that we will find you and bring you to justice.”