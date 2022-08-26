Man reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire has been found
A man who had been reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire has now been found.
Police launched a desperate appeal earlier today in a bid to trace Marcus Pitts following concerns for his welfare.
The 29-year-old was last seen at a camping festival off Fox Lane near Holmesfield at 1pm yesterday (Thursday, August 25).
In an update this afternoon, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Marcus Pitts, who was reported missing near Holmesfield, has been found by officers in the same area.
"Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”