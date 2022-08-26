Man reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire has been found

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police launched a desperate appeal earlier today in a bid to trace Marcus Pitts following concerns for his welfare.

The 29-year-old was last seen at a camping festival off Fox Lane near Holmesfield at 1pm yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

In an update this afternoon, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Marcus Pitts, who was reported missing near Holmesfield, has been found by officers in the same area.

