News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire has been found

A man who had been reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire has now been found.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:35 pm

Police launched a desperate appeal earlier today in a bid to trace Marcus Pitts following concerns for his welfare.

The 29-year-old was last seen at a camping festival off Fox Lane near Holmesfield at 1pm yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

In an update this afternoon, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Marcus Pitts, who was reported missing near Holmesfield, has been found by officers in the same area.

Marcus Pitts has been found

Most Popular

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”