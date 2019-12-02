Man hit by car in Derbyshire dies with family by his side

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a car in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police East Midlands Ambulance Service were called just before 5pm on November 29, to report that a black Nissan Qashqai had collided with a male pedestrian in Pastures Hill, Littleover.

The man was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital where he sadly died a short time later, with his family in attendance.

Officers who are investigating the circumstances are now appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

This includes anyone with private CCTV installed or dash cam footage.

Please quote reference number 19*640200 in any correspondence.

You can call police on 101, send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.