Man found dead at Chesterfield hotel

Derbyshire Constabulary have confirmed the death of a man at the Ibis Hotel in Chesterfield.

Police were called to the IBIS hotel on Lordsmill Street at about 12.55pm yesterday (Thursday, May 16) due to concerns for ‘the safety of a man’.

The hotel was evacuated as a precatuion, and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Chesterfield hotel evacuated after 'incident'

A Spokeswoman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to report a concern for safety of a man at the Ibis hotel in Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield at 12.55pm yesterday.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were in initial attendance and on arrival found a man dead in a hotel room.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the incident.

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, but are not treating it as suspicious.”