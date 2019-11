A man has died in a crash on a major Derbyshire road.

The A515 was closed between Ashbourne and Newhaven for more than nine hours after the collision, which happened yesterday (Monday, November 18) just after 1pm.

Sadly, police have since confirmed that a man died in the incident, which involved a motorbike and a landrover.

The man was driving the motorbike and is understood to be in his 50s.

The road re-opened at 10.45am.

