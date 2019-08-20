Man charged with stealing from cars in Chesterfield

A 33-year-old man has been charged and remanded to court for stealing from four vehicles in the Loundsley Green area of Chesterfield.

Stephen Donaldson, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday August 17.

Donaldson was arrested on Hanbury Close

Derbyshire Constabulary officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously around cars in the Loundsley Green at 2.55am on Friday August 16.

They carried out a search of the area and Donaldson was arrested on Hanbury Close at Holme Hall a short while after.

An investigation was carried out and he was subsequently charged with thefts from four vehicles on Gower Crescent, Shap Close and Bodmin Way.

If you notice anyone acting suspiciously, you can report it to police on 101.