A jewellery business in Chesterfield town centre is poised for a makeover in an application seeking planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PANDORA Jewellery UK Ltd wants to replace its shopfront and redecorate. The proposal includes replacing a fascia panel and the main entrance doors, a new illuminated fascia sign and a new illuminated projecting sign with the PANDORA logo.

The application for the premises at 12 Vicar Lane has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council

*To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here.