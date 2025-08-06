Makeover plan for PANDORA jewellery shop in Chesterfield
A jewellery business in Chesterfield town centre is poised for a makeover in an application seeking planning permission.
PANDORA Jewellery UK Ltd wants to replace its shopfront and redecorate. The proposal includes replacing a fascia panel and the main entrance doors, a new illuminated fascia sign and a new illuminated projecting sign with the PANDORA logo.
The application for the premises at 12 Vicar Lane has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council
*To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.