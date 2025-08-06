Makeover plan for PANDORA jewellery shop in Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
A jewellery business in Chesterfield town centre is poised for a makeover in an application seeking planning permission.

PANDORA Jewellery UK Ltd wants to replace its shopfront and redecorate. The proposal includes replacing a fascia panel and the main entrance doors, a new illuminated fascia sign and a new illuminated projecting sign with the PANDORA logo.

The application for the premises at 12 Vicar Lane has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council

