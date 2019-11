A major Chesterfield road was closed by police as they dealt with an incident involving a 'man on a bridge'.

Derbyshire Police were called to a bridge at Horns Bridge roundabout at around 8.30pm last night (Monday, November 18).

Police closed the A61 from Casa Hotel to Horns Bridge roundabout.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that the man was later pulled to safety.

