M1 closed after serious collision near Meadowhall

The M1 is closed this morning after a collision close to Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police said the northbound stretch is closed at Junction34, just north of the Tinsley Viaduct.

The northbound M1 is closed due to a serious collision near Meadowhall

The force said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

Motorists have been advised to ‘avoid this area if possible’.

The air ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene.

Highways England said: “Due to the serious nature of the incident it will take approximately two hours to clear all trapped traffic.

“Any trapped traffic will be dealt with as soon as possible.

“Please bear with us.”