Loving Derbyshire mum asks for one last fundraising push to help reach £100,000 fundraising target in memory of 'special' daughter

The loving mum of a 'special' Derbyshire woman who died from a brain tumour is asking for one last fundraising push to help them reach their target of £100,000 in her memory.

Kimberley Trickett passed away from a brain tumour at Ashgate Hospicecare 10 years ago on July 6, aged 20.

Kimberley Trickett.

Since Kimberley's death her family and friends have raised almost £91,000 for the hospice from various events.

Kimberley's family is now encouraging people to help them reach their £100,000 target by taking part or donating towards this year's Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk on July 6, exactly 10 years since she died.

Kimberley's mum, Tracie, said: "Kim loved raising money for charity and was brilliant at it.

"Since then we have been on a mission to raise £100,000 in her memory and to help the hospice. We are currently on £90,583. We are hoping this year we can succeed in our mission and reach our grand total."

People are being encouraged to sponsor a friend or family member to help them get over the line and achieve their huge cash target.

Tracie added: "You have all been incredible throughout the last 10 years and made a very painful nightmare more bearable. Let’s go out in style for a very special girl who’s life was cut far too short."

Kimberley had been studying for a masters degree in nursing at Nottingham University when she was diagnosed with the tumour in April 2009.

She was described as having 'the most beautiful smile', was brave and was very dedicated to becoming a nurse.

She enjoyed shopping, socialising and meeting up with friends, fundraising, studying, attending car boot sales, music and walking her dog.

The Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk takes place on July 6 at 10pm at the Proact Stadium. Sign up here