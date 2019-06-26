'Lovely' Dronfield dad took his own life after career and marriage broke down

A Dronfield dad texted his children to wish them Happy New Year before taking his own life because he 'couldn't see the point' in carrying on after losing his wife and job, an inquest heard.

Carl Goodwin, 56, was found hanging at his home on Chaddesden Close on January 2, a documentary inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard this morning (Wednesday, June 26).

The inquest was heard at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

Mr Goodwin, a 'hardworking and successful' solicitor, was described as 'very much a family man' and 'lovely, caring and fun to be around'.

He moved to the Dronfield area from Sheffield in the 1980s with his wife Diane, with whom he later had two children, Fiona and James.

The family seemed 'very happy', said Mr Goodwin's sister Anita in a statement read aloud to the court. So she was shocked when, in 2016, Carl told her he and Diane had separated.

After being made redundant in 2017, Mr Goodwin hit a 'low point' and asked Anita, "What else can life chuck at me now?"

He secured another job in Doncaster in 2018, but was dealing with 'low-level cases' and struggled with his commute into the city, which left him tired.

Mr Goodwin began losing interest in hobbies he normally enjoyed and stopped going on holiday. He seemed 'upset and lonely' at times, but 'never admitted' the severity of his depression to relatives.

He was close to his siblings and spent Christmas 2018 with them, seemingly 'in good spirits'.

Mr Goodwin texted his children on New Year's Eve but this was the last time they heard from him.

On New Year's Day, when he failed to attend his dad's birthday party, the family became concerned and visited Mr Goodwin's home. Sadly, it was too late.

Anita said: "Carl was a such a caring man. I don't think I heard him raise his voice once. He loved his children dearly and was so proud of them.

"I never saw it coming. We have such a supportive family. I just wish he had spoken to us."

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire, Sarah Huntbach, said: "My conclusion is one of suicide by hanging.

"I'm satisfied from the evidence I've seen that Carl intended to take his own life."

Help and support is available right now if you need it. You don't have to struggle with suicidal thoughts alone.

The Samaritans

Call 116 123

Email jo@samaritans.org

More hotlines and support: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/suicide/



