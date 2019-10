Paddle Peak's haul included a broken kayak, shopping trolley, bike and wheelbarrow minus its wheel. READ MORE: Paddle Peak clear garden furniture and road barrier from River Derwent.

The River Derwent clean-up was part of the Surfers Against Sewage Autumn Beach Clean week. other Buy a Photo

All set for the clean-up. other Buy a Photo

Removing a wheelie bin from the River Derwent. other Buy a Photo

All systems go for clean-up operation. other Buy a Photo

View more