Long wait warning as Chesterfield Royal Hospital 'almost at full capacity'

Chesterfield Royal Hospital was almost at full capacity in their critical and emergency care units yesterday (January 3).

A warning was posted on social media about the capacity, along with a warning that people without a life-threatening condition would face ‘long waits’ to bee seen in the A&E department.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital

A statement from the hospital said: “We’re experiencing one of our most difficult days. Demand for critical and emergency care, where patients often need admitting to a hospital bed, is so high we’re almost at full capacity.

“Unless you have a serious or life threatening condition our Emergency Department (A&E) is not the right place for you and you’ll probably face a long wait to be seen.

“There are much more appropriate options to manage minor injuries and ailments - as well as typical winter coughs and colds.

“Local minor injury units in Matlock and Ripley may be a drive away, but they open 8am-8pm and you’ll be seen in an hour or less.

“ NHS 111 offers 24 hour advice from trained healthcare professionals. And did you know high street pharmacists are experts in self-care options? In supermarkets they’re also open until late at night and at weekends.

As you'd expect we will always see patients in order of severity of clinical need.

“Please help us to keep services open and operational for the sickest people in our communities by making the right choices for you and your family.”