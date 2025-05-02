LIVE - All the Derbyshire County Council election results as they happen - as Reform has taken over control of the council with a monumental win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our reporting team will be on the ground with Local Democracy reporter Jon Cooper at Dronfield sport centre - division ward of DCC Leader Barry Lewis. You can follow our live coverage here.
Estimated declaration time for Derbyshire is 4.30pm.
Derbyshire County Council local election LIVE
Derbyshire County Council election final results
Reform UK have taken over the Derbyshire County Council after yesterday’s local elections. The right-wing party can celebrate a great victory with 42 out of 64 Derbyshire seats won by Reform candidates.
Conservatives finished second, triumphing in 12 wards. The party sustained a defeat in the Shirland and Wingerworth South division in North East Derbyshire where Barry Lewis, the Conservative leader of Derbyshire County Council, has lost his seat.
Both Labour and Liberal Democrats saw victories in three wards, while Green Party will have two county councillors in Derbyshire.
The final two seats were taken by independent candidates.
Council leader Barry Lewis loses his seat
Barry Lewis, the Conservative leader of Derbyshire County Council, has lost his seat. He was defeated by Reform’s Paul Parkin who gathered 1422 votes - 262 more than Barry Lewis. Frank Adlington-Stringer, a Green Party candidate, took the third place with 1134 votes.
Full results for Staveley
Full results for the Staveley ward are as follows:
Dawn Abbott, Reform UK - 1183
Anne-Frances Hayes, Labour and Co-operative - 760
Paul Mann, Independent - 300
Mick Bagshaw, Independent - 257
Andy Jervis, Conservative - 146
Louis Hollingworth, Green Party - 124
Paul Jacobs, Liberal Democrat - 103
Another win for Reform in Staveley
Reform’s Dawn Abbott has been elected to represent the Staveley ward with 1183 votes, defeating Labour’s Anne-Frances Hayes who had 760 votes.
Reform UK take over Derbyshire County Council after landslide win
Reform has taken over the control of the Derbyshire County Council with a monumental win. The party has so far won 40 seats in the county out of 62 seats declared. Conservatives have taken the second place with 12 seats.
Labour, who dominated General Election in Derbyshire last year, have suffered a massive defeat in this week’s local election with only three seats secured across the county.
Liberal Democrats have won in three wards, while Green Party and Independent candidates have both seen victories in two divisions.
We are still awaiting results in two final Derbyshire wards.
Tories triumph in Hope Valley
Conservatives have won in Chapel and Hope Valley where Nigel Gourlay gathered 1432 votes. Reform’s Michael Eyre took the second place with 1319 votes.
Tories win in Buxton
Linda Grooby, a Conservative candidate, has been elected to represent Buxton South and West. She gathered 1311 votes and defeated Nigel Penn, representing Reform UK, by 193 votes.
Lib Dems take Spire ward
Liberal Democrat’s Ed Fordham has won the seat at the Spire ward with 1248 votes. He defeated Reform’s Caz Smyth by 256 votes.
Another win for Reform in Brimington
In Brimington, Reform’s Richard Smith has gained 1240 votes, taking the first place. Labour’s Dean Collins was the runner up with 810 votes.
Ruth George wins in Whaley Bridge
Independent candidate Ruth George has won in Whaley Bridge with 2662 votes, followed by Conservative’s Jacky Sidebottom who gained 785 votes.
Reform win all Ilkeston seats
Dan Price, from Reform UK, takes the Ilkeston North seat with 1814 votes - defeating Labour’s Linda Burns by 1245 vote. This means Reform has gained all three Ilkeston seats, alongside Ilkeston Central and Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam.
Green Party win South Belper and Holbrook seat
Gez Kinsella, representing Green Party, won in South Belper and Holbrook with 1805 votes, followed by Reform’s Martin Carnell who had 951 votes.
Green Party wins in Alport & Duffield
Green Party's first win is in Alport & Duffield where Rachael Hatchett gained 1914 votes, defeating Conservatives’ David Taylor by 847 votes.
First two wins for Labour
Labour have their first two wins in Derbyshire. In New Mills & Hayfield Anne Clarke gathered 1493 votes, defeating Reform’s Antony Prodromis who had 1005 votes. In Glossop South Damien Greenhalgh gained 1211 votes - 200 more than Conservative’s Adie Hopkinson.
‘Farage effect’ makes a ‘big difference’
Successful Reform candidate in Melbourne Charlotte Hill said: “It is looking really positive for Reform across the county and we could potentially take control of the council and the more councillors the better."
She said the ‘Farage effect’ made a ‘big difference’.
Reform with 24 seats
Derbyshire results are following the national trend as Reform UK has gained most of the seats in the county so far with the total of 24 councillors.
This is three times more than Conservatives who are currently second with eight seats.
Labour has won two seats so far, the same number as the independent candidates.
Green Party and Liberal Democrats have one seat each.
Lib Dems win in Matlock
In Matlock Sue Burfoot has won the first Derbyshire seat for Liberal Democrats. She received impressive 2007 votes, followed by Reform’s Juliette Stevens with 974 votes and Labour’s Sarah Halliwell with 439 votes.
Great turnout
Turnout in the Derbyshire Dales averages 44.68% - that's higher than the overall average across the county in 2021 which was 39%. The highest turnout was 45.46% in Wirksworth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.