Life-saving Chesterfield group holds afternoon tea party

Tasty treats were on offer when Chesterfield Community First Responders (CCFR) held an afternoon tea party at the weekend.

The event took place at the Olde House pub on Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, on Saturday.

Some of the delights which were on offer at the event. Picture by Bev Deveaux-Smith.

MORE: Chesterfield Royal Hospital's board of directors issue public apology to family of Derbyshire teen who died of meningits

Cakes, tea and coffee were enjoyed during the afternoon, and £260 was raised for CCFR through a raffle and donations.

People also had the opportunity to learn more information about CCFR, which is made up of highly-trained local volunteers who respond to emergency calls and provide vital care to patients in the minutes before an ambulance arrives.

Community first responders, who work in conjunction with East Midlands Ambulance Service, can deliver life-saving intervention and defibrillation to patients in cardiac arrest.

For more information about CCFR and to find out how you can support the important group, visit www.chesterfieldcfr.co.uk

CCFR would like to thank the following businesses and people for making the event possible:

The Olde House, Chesterfield

Northern Tea Merchants, Chesterfield

Gunstones Bakery, Dronfield

Lollipops Cakes, Chesterfield

Cake_Bakes, Chesterfield

Fab_Baker_Girls, Chesterfield

World of Icing, Chesterfield

Chesterfield College's hospitality and catering department

Nicole D, a donator and helper on the day

MORE: Chesterfield court will examine death of mother who murdered her child