LGBT+ friendly dog walk and garden party launches in Chesterfield

An LGBT+ dog walk and social event has been launched in Chesterfield.

The LGBT+ friendly event will kick off at Queen’s Park bandstand from 2pm on Sunday, August 18.

Dog walkers will enjoy an hour’s walk around the park before a garden party at the Chesterfield Derbyshire LGBT+ branch at 51 Rutland Road.

Those who don’t fancy the dog walk are still welcome to attend the garden party, at which light refreshments will be available.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/derbyshirelgbt/

READ MORE: LGBT+ residents in Chesterfield now have their own support hub