Launch of Chesterfield town centre competition that gives shoppers chance to win a new prize every month

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield is launching a brand new competition that will give customers the chance to win a new prize every month.

Win the Window launches on Thursday, September 19 and the first prize up for grabs is a £30 gift card for F. Hinds.

The competition runs until October.

Each month a new prize will be displayed in the winning window, located opposite F. Hinds at Vicar Lane.

The first competition runs until Thursday, October 10 so customers have three weeks to enter.

For the chance to win the prize customers should simply visit the centre’s winning window and follow the simple instructions to enter.

Shaun Brown, centre manager, said, “We’re really looking forward to giving our customers the chance to win a fabulous new prize every month.

"It’s a great opportunity to get your hands on a freebie from one of our stores.”

