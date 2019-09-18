Large collection of pottery to go on show in Chesterfield

A large collection of Pearson pottery will be on display during open days at Elder Yard Unitarian Chapel in Chesterfield.

Theophilus Pearson, owner of the Pearson's Pottery factory at Whittington Moor, worshipped at the chapel.

The public will be able to see the pottery at the chapel on Elder Way between 10am and 4pm on Thursday and Saturday.

Ed Fordham, lay worship leader at the chapel, said: "We have drawn together the whole collection from every room and cupboard in the chapel and are very proud to have it on public display.

"We want people to see it and enjoy it.

"If anyone has memories to do with the chapel and the connection with Pearson's Pottery then please do get in touch."

Elder Yard Unitarian Chapel is one of Chesterfield's oldest buildings.

