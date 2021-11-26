Lanes closed and long delays on M1 in Derbyshire after crash

A crash has closed two lanes on the M1 in Derbyshire. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

The crash happened northbound between junction 29a, for Markham Vale Services, and junction 30, for Barlborough, at around 11.30am.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved one transit van and paramedics are treating one male casualty.

“Fire crews made the vehicle safe,” they added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and National Highways officers are also in attendance.

A National Highways spokesperson said there are ‘long delays’ on the approach to the incident.

“Average journey times are being delayed by at least 35 minutes,” they added.