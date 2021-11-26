Lanes closed and long delays on M1 in Derbyshire after crash
Two lanes have been closed on a stretch of the M1 in Derbyshire after a collision.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 12:32 pm
The crash happened northbound between junction 29a, for Markham Vale Services, and junction 30, for Barlborough, at around 11.30am.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved one transit van and paramedics are treating one male casualty.
“Fire crews made the vehicle safe,” they added.
Police and National Highways officers are also in attendance.
A National Highways spokesperson said there are ‘long delays’ on the approach to the incident.
“Average journey times are being delayed by at least 35 minutes,” they added.
"Please take care on the approach.”