Lancaster bomber to fly over Derbyshire this weekend - everything you need to know

A Lancaster bomber will fly over Derbyshire this weekend.

The Avro Lancaster bomber from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is scheduled to make a flypast over Ilkeston's Market Place on Sunday, August 11 while the seventh Heritage and Classic Vehicle Show takes place.

The provisional time for the flypast over Ilkeston Market Place is 3.07pm subject to weather and any other conditions.

The free event, organised by Erewash Partnership Events, runs from 10am to 4pm and regularly attracts thousands of visitors.

This year's show promises to be even bigger with scooters on show for the first time alongside classic and sports cars, motorbikes, lorries, buses, tractors and steam engines, all evoking sights, sounds and memories of years gone by.

There will be also be a craft fair, and entertainment will be provided by Ilkeston Brass band and Erewash Sound.

The Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Sue Beardsley will attend as well Erewash MP Maggie Throup.

More mysterious visitors will include characters from Star Wars in the guise of the 501st Legion UK Garrison making their sixth appearance and The UKG Stig.

It will be the second successive year that a plane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight after a Hurricane fighter flew over last year's event.

Ian Viles, chief executive of Erewash Partnership, said: “We are thrilled and honoured at the prospect of the historic Lancaster flying over the show. It will be an added attraction for what is a bumper family event.”

Roads around the Market Place will be closed to normal traffic as vehicles start to arrive. The closures will be in place from 5.30am to 6.30pm on Sunday. Bath Street from Chapel Street to the Market Place, Wharncliffe Road from Albert Street and South Street from Coronation Street, plus Pimlico between New Lawn Road and Burns Street and East Street are the affected routes. Parking in Erewash Borough Council car parks is free on Sundays.