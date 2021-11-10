Lucy said that Lily is doing well following her treatment.

Lucy, from Dronfield, took her dog Lily into Ark Veterinary Surgery last week because she was worried about her teeth.

The vet told her she wanted to book Lily in for treatment as soon as possible. In the waiting room, she told staff this was before her credit card renewed for the month, but she would do what was best for her dog.

When she returned for Lily’s surgery and went to pay, she was shocked to find that a stranger had overheard her conversation - and had paid the near £400 bill in full.

Lucy said: “It was such an overwhelming act of generosity at a time when it was so helpful for me. Of course, I’d do anything for my dog, and if it meant going into debt I’d do that, but this lady has made such a huge difference for me.

“To get that help from anybody is a big thing, but from a complete stranger, it's absolutely amazing that someone could do that.”

Although the woman who paid for Lily’s treatment has asked to remain anonymous, Lucy did get the opportunity to speak to her after being given her contact details by staff at the surgery.

She said: “I’ve thanked her personally. I was very emotional, close to tears both when I was told and when I spoke to her on the phone. I told her how much I appreciated it and let her know that Lily is doing really well.

“She said she wanted to do something for someone who needed something, but hadn’t asked for anything, which I thought was a really nice thing to do.”

Lucy said she had shared this to give people a positive story, and hoped to carry this kindness on in the future.

“It’s so nice to know that there’s people around who are so selfless. The main reason I posted it online is because we always hear so many stories about bad things happening, and I just wanted to share some good news and hopefully make people feel better.