Charlie Gent's daughter Connie died whilst staying on the weekend of Saturday, September 18.

Connie died alongside her school friend, Lacey Bennett, 11, Lacey's brother 13-year-old John Paul Bennett and their mother, 35-year-old Terri Harris.

Police officers made the grim discovery after being called to the street over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connie will be laid to rest on October 28 at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield.

Connie's father, Charlie announced the funeral details on his Facebook page, with a heartbreaking comment: "Shouldn't even be having to do this."

He said the service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Sheffield on Thursday, October 28, at 3.15pm.

He added: "All welcome as (I) would like to give my daughter the send-off she deserves."

Terri and her children used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, before moving to Killamarsh. Connie, who was at a sleepover at her best friend's house when she died, still lived in the city suburb.

The youngsters used to attend a primary school in Woodhouse and were all students at Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke at the time of their deaths.

The funeral for John Paul and Lacey was held on Saturday (October 23) in private, so that family and friends of the children could grieve and pay their respects to the youngsters.

John Paul and Lacey’s funeral took place just two days after the funeral for the mother, which was held at St Giles Parish Church in Killamarsh.

A man named as Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the Killamarsh deaths.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on September 27 heard a relative of Bendall had called Dorset Police to say the defendant had sustained a self-inflicted stab wound.

Area coroner Peter Nieto was told officers were met by Bendall at the address and, following a further conversation with the suspect, entered the house where they found the bodies of the four victims.