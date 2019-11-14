Katie Price recounts spending night in Simon Cowell's bed after ditching Chesterfield builder boyfriend

Katie Price, who ditched her Chesterfield builder boyfriend in October, has spoken of the time she spent a passionate night in bed with Simon Cowell.

The 41-year-old TV star and former glamour model said the X Factor mogul once invited her back to his London mansion after an awards bash, reports The Sun newspaper.

Katie Price, formerly linked to a Chesterfield builder, has spoken of the time she spent a night in Simon Cowell's bed and felt his 'hairy chest'.

Katie said: “We were both at the Comedy Awards and I was single at the time.

"I’d had a lot to drink and he invited me back to his place. I got undressed and we got into bed together. His bedclothes were all white.

“He had a really hairy chest and I got this real sense of being with a man for the first time.

“He was the oldest person I had been in bed with. I stayed the night with him and he got me a car home in the morning.

“We had fun but we did not have sex. In my opinion, he definitely isn’t gay."

Katie was linked to Chesterfield builder Charles Drury, 22, earlier this year, but broke it off in October to reconcile with her ex-fiancee Kris Boyson.

She even moved Charles into her mansion and flew him out to Turkey, when she returned over concerns wounds from her recent face surgery weren't healing properly.

But the mum of five has now done a complete u-turn, getting back with Kris and moving him into her mansion, dubbed the 'mucky mansion'.

RELATED CONTENT: FORMER MODEL KATIE PRICE DUMPS CHESTERFIELD BUILDER BOYFRIEND