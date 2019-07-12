Judges visit Chesterfield for East Midlands in Bloom competition - here's what they said

Chesterfield is aiming to be among the awards again in the annual East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Judges visited the town today to cast their eye over floral designs and decorations at Queen’s Park, Spire Infants School, Hunloke Allotments, Barley Mow, Holme Hall community gardens, Holmebrook Valley Park, Chesterfield crematorium and Brimington Island.

East Midlands in Bloom judges visit Chesterfield. Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, with judges Chris Beal and Caroline Pollard.

The judges met up with the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Councillor Gordon Simmons and Councillor Kate Caulfield, to analyse Chesterfield’s entry for the Small City category.

Caroline Pollard, one of the judges, said: “The competition is all about making places nicer and better places to be.

“We are looking for excellence in terms of horticultural displays and we are looking for good community participation to see how everyone gets involved to make their town looking better, and we are looking for environmentally friendly initiatives as well across the town.

“You can see the town centre looks really vibrant. People want to come here because it is so lovely, it is well kept, it looks safe, it looks clean.

“An enormous amount of effort goes into it. In one town you could have hundreds of volunteers involved in the different projects and making a real difference to where they live.”

Chris Taylor, chair of Chesterfield In Bloom Committee, which organises Chesterfield’s entry in the competition, said work is ongoing throughout the year to give the town the best chance of claiming a top prize.

He said: “For the last few years we have done very well indeed. The highest award you can get is a Gold Award and we have got that now for three consecutive years. Hopefully this will be the fourth.

“I think the judges are looking for a nice, diverse pleasant place to live and, of course, hopefully, actions that will encourage more visitors to the town.”

The results will be announced on September 18.

For more information, visit eastmidlandsinbloom.co.uk.