Joyous scenes as Derbyshire Times readers and dogs celebrate England's 4-0 Euros victory over Ukraine

Supporters were pictured cheering on the team with pints in the pubs, while pooches were even dressed up in England shirts in anticipation of it finally coming home.

However you celebrated, it was clear that residents across Chesterfield fully bought into Euro mania last night (Saturday, July 3) after England defeated Ukraine in Rome.

While the team now prepare to take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, take a look at the pictures Derbyshire Times readers kindly submitted of them enjoying the football.

Residents cheered on Gareth Southgate's winning side at The Rykneld Turnpyke in Clay Cross. Submitted by Martin Wood.

There were smiles all round for Vicky Bates at friends as they watched England's road to victory at The Burlington in Chesterfield town centre last night. Submitted by Vicky Bates.

Teddy has started training to make the cut for England's semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday. Submitted by Emily Bower.

Shauna Smith enjoyed the game with family at her sister's house yesterday, who donned face paint to show their support for the three lions. Submitted by Shauna Smith.