Joyous scenes as Derbyshire Times readers and dogs celebrate England's 4-0 Euros victory over Ukraine
There was no shortage of celebrations in Chesterfield yesterday, as football fans were gripped by England’s 4 nil win over Ukraine in the Euros quarter finals.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:57 pm
Supporters were pictured cheering on the team with pints in the pubs, while pooches were even dressed up in England shirts in anticipation of it finally coming home.
However you celebrated, it was clear that residents across Chesterfield fully bought into Euro mania last night (Saturday, July 3) after England defeated Ukraine in Rome.
While the team now prepare to take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, take a look at the pictures Derbyshire Times readers kindly submitted of them enjoying the football.
