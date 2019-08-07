Jones Homes offers helping hand to first-time buyers in Bolsover

Jones Homes is offering aspiring homeowners in Bolsover a chance to buy up to 75 per cent of their first home, with the option to own the home fully when they can afford to.

Three homes at Jones Homes’ Cavendish Grange development in Oxcroft Lane have been made available to buy through the Home Reach shared ownership scheme. Purchasers who meet affordability criteria set by the local authority can pay £77,497 for a 75 per cent share in their home.

They then pay a low monthly rent on the remaining 25 per cent and buy the outstanding share of their home at a later date.

Two of the three shared ownership homes at Cavendish Grange have been reserved and one is available to purchase.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes, said: “The shared ownership homes at Cavendish Grange will play a significant role in helping more local people to realise the dream of home ownership.

“Schemes like Home Reach are an increasingly popular way for local authorities and developers to work together to provide housing to meet local need, while keeping prices at a level which is attainable for local buyers.

“These homes showcase the high standards that Jones Homes is known for, with superior fixtures and fittings and exemplary build quality.

“Not surprisingly, the houses are generating a lot of interest and our team at Cavendish Grange are on hand to guide people through the process.

“We would urge anyone who feels they may be eligible to visit the development and we can help them to work through the criteria.”

Wayne Bennett, Home Reach director, said: “For many people this will be the home buying solution they have waited for and the perfect opportunity to get on the property ladder.

“We’re delighted to be working with Jones Homes and look forward to making home-buying dreams come true.”

To qualify, purchasers’ combined household income must not exceed £80,000.

They must be either a first-time buyer or someone who previously owned a home but cannot afford to buy 100 per cent of a property at present. They must also register with the Help to Buy: Shared Ownership scheme.

For more information visit Cavendish Grange from 10am to 5pm daily, call 01772 364301 or see jones-homes.co.uk.