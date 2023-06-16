Candy Silveroak, from Matlock, has been forced to drive her young child to school after a ‘wonderful’ crossing warden disappeared without notice from Chesterfield Road.

Candy said: “It is not safe for me to cross with a little boy and a toddler. I personally have seen two near misses involving children and traffic on the blind corner.

"I have also witnessed a road rage incident after a car stopped to let a child cross and the car behind got annoyed after making an emergency stop. A boy of around 12 years old wanted to cross the street. The car actually stopped for him, but the car behind it didn’t and bumped into the first car when the boy was halfway through the road. It looked very scary.”

The crossing on Chesterfield Road, near School Road is used by several children every day, as it is surrounded by a few schools and nurseries, including Castle View Primary, Busy Bees at Matlock and St Joseph's Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Candy said: “I am concerned that it is only a matter of time before there is an accident involving a child. Older children cross on their own and I saw a few of them struggling, first trying to wait for the cars to pass and then starting to run. I’m worried that some parents who do not walk with their children, from a number of the schools along that road, may not be aware of the dangers their children are facing.”

Candy contacted Derbyshire County Council but was told that it was the parents' and carers’ responsibility to ensure their children get to school safely.

In an email sent to Nicole Bunting, a School Crossing Patrol Officer at Derbyshire County Council, said: “Where practically possible our limited relief provision is used to cover the highest risk sites for the first 24 hour period of absence. This is to offer time for the schools to inform parents/carers of the absences.

“It remains the responsibility of the parents and carers to make necessary arrangements, should they asses their child as being unable to manage the journey to and from school safely. We will keep the schools updated when we have an anticipated return date for the patrol.”

Following the email from the council, Candy said: “It’s shocking. They should prioritise the safety of children. I wanted to speak about it before it is too late and I felt I should do all I could to help get the message out to parents.

"Hopefully, cover can be arranged to prevent a child from getting seriously injured or we can at least help make more parents aware.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council added: “We choose to provide school crossing patrols at many locations across the county because we recognise the role they play in helping to keep children safe – and we know they’re valued by the community too.

“As with any school crossing patrol absence, cover is provided by relief staff for the first 24 hours. This is to allow the relevant schools the opportunity to get the message out to parents, so that they can make alternative arrangements to ensure their children can cross the road safely until the regular patrol resumes.

“We have a limited number of relief staff who cover the whole county, so unfortunately it’s not possible to provide relief cover for longer periods.