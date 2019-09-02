Italian restaurant pledges fifth birthday takings to Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice

A Sheffield Road Italian restaurant is celebrating its fifth anniversary by raising money for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice.

Giorgio’s, which originally opened in 2014, is pledging all money raised on its birthday to the charity.

Steve Zsirai (right) toasts the launch of Giorgio's five years ago with World Cup referee Howard Webb.

The event, which takes place on Thursday, September 26, kicks off at 7pm and includes live music from vocalist Johnny G, buffet, auction and a raffle.

Steve Zsirai, owner of Giorgio’s, said: “We have to say a big thank you to the people of Chesterfield for their support over the past five years.

“We’d now like to re-pay that thanks a raise a bumper amount for a charity that is truly synonymous with the town and does provides such amazing support for so many people.”

Tickets for the event are just £20 with every penny going to Ashgate Hospice.

They are on sale from 01246 455245 and www.giorgioitalian.co.uk