It’s almost time for Chesterfield RSPCA’S Fun Dog Show

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are getting ready to hold their biggest event of the year.

Their Fun Dog Show and Family Day is being held on Saturday, July 6 from 11am-4pm in Eastwood Park, Hasland where there will be a variety of stalls and tombolas.

Rebecca Loew-Morgan, a vet at the Riverside practice in Belper, and a judge at the RSPCA's Fun Dog Show, takes a look at Jack Russell, Archie, to see if he is the dog she would 'most want to take home' at the 2018 Dog Show.

There will also be the Fun Dog Show itself with two separate rings and 13 fun classes for you to enter your pooch into.

This event is being held to help raise much needed funds for the Chesterfield Animal Centre.

It costs the branch £420,000 a year to keep their doors open and to help rescue, rehabilitate and rehome over 600 animals that pass through their door each year.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer, said: “We are extremely excited that pre-registration is open online now on our website at www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk where we are offering a 20 per cent for early registrations.

“But don’t worry if you miss it, we are still taking registrations on the day and we hope to see families with their four legged friends join us and have a wonderful day out while supporting their local animal charity.”

Pre-registration closes on Thursday (July 4) at 12pm.

