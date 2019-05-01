'Intoxicated' man died after being struck by car in Derbyshire, inquest hears

A man who was intoxicated died after being in collision with a car in Derbyshire, an inquest heard.

Anthony Mark Robinson, 42, of no fixed abode, died on the A60 near Hennymoor Lane, Creswell on September 28, 2018, after being in collision with a green Vauxhall Vectra at about 6.30am.

At an inquest at Chesterfield Coroners' Court on Tuesday, coroner Peter Nieto concluded: "He died as a result of being struck by a car and sustaining fatal injuries.

"Mr Robinson was intoxicated at the time of the collision and was in the carriageway at the point of impact.

"On the evidence, in particular the evidence of the police forensic collision investigation, the driver of the car did not see Mr Robinson in the carriageway and had no opportunity to avoid the collision."

Mr Robinson, originally from Birmingham, suffered musculoskeletal, visceral and cerebral injuries.

The cause of death was recorded as road traffic collision and multi-drug and alcohol misuse