International gin festival will be a tonic for Derbyshire town

A global selection of booze will be on offer at a 17 day gin festival.

Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins from the UK and overseas during a 17-day festival at The Red Lion at Ripley.

Gin

The pub in Market Place, will be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as gins produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Red Lion manager, Kurt Hatton, said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

"We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

The festival will run from Friday August 16 to Sunday September 1 inclusive.

There will be flavoured gins, classic gins, gin liqueurs as well as a distilled non-alcoholic.

The flavours include pineapple and mango, cucumber, peach and hibiscus, rhubarb and rosehip, lemon & jasmine.

Among the UK gins are: The Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur, Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin Liqueur, Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin, Sipsmith Gin Strawberries and Cream.

The overseas gins are: Aviation Gin (USA), Tower Bridge London Dry Gin (Moldova), Ceders Crisp (Sweden).

The pub will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including ginger, lemonade and two flavoured tonics, Valencian Orange as well as Elderflower.