Inquest opens into death of young man who was struck by train in Chesterfield

An inquest has opened into the death of a young man who was struck by a train in Chesterfield.

Lewis Smedley, previously known as Laura Smedley, passed away on June 11 last year.

The 22-year-old, of Chestnut Avenue, Glapwell, suffered various serious injuries and was pronounced dead at 2.30pm.

He was born in Chesterfield

An inquest was opened to examine the circumstances of Mr Smedley being hit by a train and his contact with mental health services in the lead up to his death.

Another hearing into his death will be held on July 8.