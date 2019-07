An inquest has opened into the death of a Staveley man who was found hanged.

Shaun Gibbs, 29, of St Johns Road, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on June 26 just before 2am.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court today heard that Mr Gibbs was a mechanic and was single.

Coroner Emma Serrano said further inquiries need to be made for more information to be obtained and the inquest was adjourned with the next hearing to take place on August 27.