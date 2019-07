An inquest has opened into the death of a man found dead in Derbyshire woods.

Robert Graham Moore, 64, of Grove Place, Youlgrave, was found on June 22 at woodland in Rowsley.

An inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court today heard that Mr Moore was an accountant and was married.

Coroner Emma Serrano said that the cause of death is currently unknown and that further information is needed before the inquest can continue.

The inquest was adjourned until August 27.