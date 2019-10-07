Inquest of Chesterield man who died in Nottingham prison set to start

An inquest into the death of a young Chesterfield man in Nottingham prison is due to begin.

The body of Marc Maltby, 23, was found in the jail on October 12, 2017.

Family said Mr Maltby, of Newbold, died by hanging.

He was the fifth inmate to die at Nottingham prison within a month.

Mr Maltby's inquest, which will be held at Nottingham coroners' court, starts on Monday and is expected to last for seven days.

After Mr Maltby died, his mother Sharon Whitford told the Derbyshire Times: "Marc was a loving, bubbly, wonderful person and touched many hearts.

"He loved going out with friends, music and fishing - he enjoyed his life.

"Marc loved his family to bits and we loved him to bits.

"He had a cheeky smile and will be missed by so many.

"Like a lot of people, he was no angel at times - but if he did upset someone he'd always go up to them and make them smile again."