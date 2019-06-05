Inquest hears details about morning teenage brothers died as mum awaits trial for their murder

An inquest has been opened and adjourned this morning into the deaths of two teenage brothers whose mum is accused of killing them.

Blake and Tristan Barrass died after an incident at a home in Shiregreen, Sheffield, on Friday, May 24.

An inquest opened at Sheffield Medico Legal Centre this morning heard that emergency services were called out to a property in the morning and the boys were taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Tristan, 13, was pronounced dead at 9.14am and Blake, 14, a short while later at 9.26am.

The results of post mortem examinations were not given.

Coroner Christopher Dorries said he was not in a position to be able to release their bodies yet for funeral arrangements.

He said he was aware there were people due in court in relation to the case.

Mr Dorries added: “I offer my condolences to the family.”

The inquest was adjourned.

