An injured person who fell five meters down a vertical cliff was rescued by air ambulance.

The incident happened at Stanage Edge at 8.30pm on Friday May 24.

Picture courtesy of Pauline Smithers

Two mountain rescue vehicles and an ambulance arrived to assist the air ambulance team treat the injured person.

The patient, who is understood to have suffered fractures, was then flown to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield at around 9.10pm.

You can donate to the air ambulance here: theairambulanceservice.org.uk/