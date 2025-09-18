It was a soggy start for the newly unveiled heart of Chesterfield – but the wet weather didn’t deter shops who returned today for the first full day of trading in the Market Place.

The transformation has delivered a vibrant and welcoming space, featuring new feature paving, restored historic cobbles, bespoke market stalls with traditional coverings, upgraded facilities, and stylish street furniture. These improvements create an inviting environment.

The redesigned layout offers wider, more open avenues for shoppers to explore, along with a new central flexible space designed to host a variety of events throughout the year.

It is the first major area to be completed as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is the start of a new chapter for our town centre, with the historic market at its heart. The improvements we’ve made will ensure we can attract great traders and more customers to Chesterfield for many years to come.

“We have one of the finest and oldest markets in the country and some of the most reasonable stall prices too. This coupled with more town centre events and activities will help draw to crowds in.”

Wendy Bailey, who sells Antiques on Chesterfield’s Thursday Flea Market, said: "The new stalls are fantastic, they provide a great space which we can trade from in all weathers, are built to a really high standard and we’ve had lots of great compliments from customers about them. With the upgrades across the square the Market is looking the best it has for many years, and it creates a really welcoming environment for both traders and customers.”

The reopening will be marked with entertainment, live music and family fun.

On Friday Kyle Evans as George Formby will be entertaining the crowds. Saturday will see a day full of activity and entertainment for all ages including the Royal British Legion Motorbike Group on display, free face painting and glitter tattoos and live music from local musicians between 10am and 4pm.

