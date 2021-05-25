The 46-year-old was an unarmed black man who died after being held down by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, whose knee was on Mr Floyd's neck, has been jailed for murder.

Mr Floyd’s dying breaths were seen by millions, sparking demonstrations about police violence and racial justice across the world – including peaceful protests here in Derbyshire.

The Stand Up To Racism group is holding events across Derbyshire today to remember Mr Floyd.

Despite the bad weather, a group of staff and students from Chesterfield College came together at lunchtime.

Jeannie Robinson, of Chesterfield Stand Up To Racism, said: “We remembered that for nearly nine minutes, Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck, ignoring the desperate pleas ‘I can’t breathe’.

“In recognition of this we ‘took the knee’ and held a minute’s silence.

“This was all to show our ongoing support for the struggle against racism.”

Our photographer Brian Eyre took the below pictures outside Chesterfield College.

