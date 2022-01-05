RIP Chesterfield legend Stuart Bradley. Picture by Brian Eyre.

In pictures: Chesterfield’s Stuart Bradley makes final journey past his beloved shop

The funeral has taken place of much-loved Chesterfield jeweller Stuart Bradley.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:45 pm

The below pictures were taken by our photographer Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner, on behalf of funeral directors Harold Lilleker and Sons.

Mr Bradley, 70, passed away at Ashgate Hospice on December 20 after a brave battle with cancer.

Photo: Brian Eyre

On Wednesday morning, Mr Bradley made his final journey. The funeral cortege passed the town centre shop he founded, Stuart Bradley Jewellers, before a service at the Annunciation Church.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Mr Bradley, of Newbold, lived locally all his life, working as a jeweller. He opened the doors of Stuart Bradley Jewellers in 1998. The family-run business will remain open, as Mr Bradley would have wanted.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Mr Bradley - who leaves behind his wife Catherine, seven children and 11 grandchildren - was a keen fundraiser, helping to bring in many thousands of pounds for charity over the years. He was also involved in a number of groups - and loved cars.

Photo: Tina Jenner, Harold Lilleker and Sons

