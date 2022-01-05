In pictures: Chesterfield’s Stuart Bradley makes final journey past his beloved shop

The below pictures were taken by our photographer Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner, on behalf of funeral directors Harold Lilleker and Sons.
1. Stuart Bradley funeral
Mr Bradley, 70, passed away at Ashgate Hospice on December 20 after a brave battle with cancer.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Stuart Bradley funeral
On Wednesday morning, Mr Bradley made his final journey. The funeral cortege passed the town centre shop he founded, Stuart Bradley Jewellers, before a service at the Annunciation Church.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Stuart Bradley funeral
Mr Bradley, of Newbold, lived locally all his life, working as a jeweller. He opened the doors of Stuart Bradley Jewellers in 1998. The family-run business will remain open, as Mr Bradley would have wanted.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Stuart Bradley funeral
Mr Bradley - who leaves behind his wife Catherine, seven children and 11 grandchildren - was a keen fundraiser, helping to bring in many thousands of pounds for charity over the years. He was also involved in a number of groups - and loved cars.
Photo: Tina Jenner, Harold Lilleker and Sons