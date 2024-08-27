In pictures: 37 photos show family fun in the sun at Calow Gala - including music, dance and sport

The August Bank Holiday community celebration included a packed programme of music, dance and sport.

Over 80 stalls sold a wide variety of items at the Recreation Ground, off Oaks Farm Lane.

Activities included pony rides, mini tractors, duck shoot, tin can alley, mini golf, balloon house, chair ride, water rollers and lots of different inflatables.

A tractor display, live music on stage, activities in the arena, a bar and much more took place.

In the arena Echo Athletics dance and cheerleading, Spire juniors football, Amanda’s Salsa dancing as well as school sports day races were showcased.

The popular Our Tug of War annual contest between the White Hart and Anvil pubs in the village also took place.

Penny Cartledge, one of the organisers, said: “The event in Calow was again a huge success bringing together the community and local businesses for a fun day out.

“This was only our second year of running the Gala and we have been very pleased about all the positive feedback received from visitors and stallholders alike.

There is a lot of work behind the scenes in the run up and we have also been fundraising all year. However, we must say a huge thank you to all the volunteers who again gave us so much help setting up and on the day itself. A huge team of people from our village.

“The aim of the Gala is to bring everyone together to keep alive the community spirit which our village possesses. Times are hard for a lot of people and an event like this can really make a difference.

“We have had many people ask if it will be running again next year. The answer is yes and the work will start again after we have had a few weeks to re charge our batteries.”

