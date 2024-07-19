The last day of term is an exciting day for any child, but it’s forever memorable for Year 6 pupils as they realise ‘Big School’ is just around the corner.

Here are 25 heartwarming photos of Chesterfield’s Y6 learners taken during their last days at primary school in 2024.

To mark the occasion the Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited schools across the borough to snap pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was published in the print version of our title.

In the meantime, congratulations to all Year 6 pupils – and best of luck for September when you start your secondary school journey.

Cutthorpe Primary year 6 class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Staveley Junior School pupils. Photo: Brian Eyre

Abercrombie Primary School year 6 class. Photo: Brian Eyre