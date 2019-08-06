Identical twins open ‘dream’ new salon near Chesterfield - and they could not be happier

Identical twins Kelly and Paige Stevenson like to share most things - and now are they are joint owners of a new salon.

The sisters, both 24, from Inkersall, have launched Kelly-Paige Hair, on Heath Road, Holmewood.

Kelly said: “We do everything together. You literally could not get two more people alike. Our hobbies and our interests are identical just like us. It is so special and rare to have this bond. Being identical is magical.”

They have been hairdressing since they were 13 - but it is not the only thing they enjoy doing. When they are not cutting hair, you will find them taking part in extreme sports like wakeboarding, surfing, snowboarding and motorbiking.

Paige added: “Our dream has finally come true.”