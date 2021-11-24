Iconic ‘Dents star’ to once again shine above former chemist in Chesterfield town centre

The star was reportedly paid for by Dents of Chesterfield before its move to Avenue House Surgery

The star on the roof of Dents Chambers, in New Square, has long been a welcoming festive beacon for those living in Chesterfield.

But when it didn’t appear for the Chesterfield light switch-on on Sunday, November 23, many grew concerned as to the fate of the popular decoration, which had once been paid for by Dents of Chesterfield before their move to Avenue House Surgery on Saltergate.

Now, John Dent Pharmacy administration manager, Jayne Boyer, has issued an update on the iconic light, known to many as ‘Dents star’.

Posting to the Chesterfield Market Traders Facebook page on Tuesday, she said: “For the folk of Chesterfield, Dents star will be up at the weekend. Please note this isn’t and never has been anything to do with the council, it has always been Dents that have paid for it and got in touch with Neil Hegedus to look after it and proudly put in place.

"Now Dents have moved from their position in New Square the landlord of Dents chambers has agreed to carry on with the town’s much loved tradition, it’s just a week late this year.

“Sorry for the delay.”

It came as welcome news for many who are no doubt eager to once again see the light in all its glory.

Joyce Sallis said: “Dents star has always been my signal that Christmas is coming and it's time to get organised! Thanks to all for keeping it going!”

Helen Howard added: “Oh I do hope so the Dents star at Xmas is as much as Chesterfield as the Spire itself. I can remember sitting in the window at my grandma's house looking at the star then 25 years later standing in the same window showing my son.”

Susan Brierley said: “Great news. I was wondering if it would be put up this year.”

Jan Humar added: “It’s not Christmas in Chesterfield without the star on Dents.”

Pharmacy John Dent had served the community from New Square in Chesterfield town centre since 1903.

It faced closure three years ago before its link up with Chesterfield’s Avenue Surgery helped secure the pharmacy side of the business.