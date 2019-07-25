‘I want to give him the best I can’- Fundraiser launched to help disabled Chesterfield youngster take to the water again

It’s been an uphill struggle for little Izac Vaughan since day one, but his devoted mum has always been there to see him through- and has launched a fundraiser that it is hoped will improve his quality of life.

Six year-old Izac, from Chesterfield, was born with neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia, a rare condition that causes the mother to make antibodies which attacks her unborn baby’s platelets.

'He's worth it- my absolute world.'

The youngster had a severe brain hemorrhage in the womb and relies on a shunt, which drains fluid from his brain, to keep him alive.

Izac also has cerebral palsy, is tube-fed, registered blind and has developed epilepsy which causes seizures that can end in respiratory arrest.

“Earlier this year Izac had a seizure on his sister fourth birthday,” says single mum Amy Styles, “and I had to perform CPR.

“He’s doing well with the shunt he has now, but previous shunts kept malfunctioning and gave him headaches that would have him screaming all night. I haven’t slept in about five years, but he’s worth it. He’s my absolute world, my little prince. I want to give him the best I can but so much of his life was taken before it even started.”

Izac in the tub.

The family live in a converted bungalow where Amy, 30, has spent years ‘scrimping and saving every last penny’ to build Izac a sensory garden and a hydrotherapy area which consists of a hot tub housed in a small cabin.

“The trouble Izac is getting to be a big lad and I now find it difficult to lift him in and out of the hot tub,” said Amy.

“So I’m trying to raise money for a hoist that means Izac can use the tub more. He loves the water.

“Hopefully it will save my back too, so I can do more with him. I don’t like asking for money, perhaps because I’m a proud person, but I know it will benefit him.

With his little sister.

“Hydrotheraphy is all about getting the muscles at the right temperature, stretching and strengthening them.

“It gives Izac freedom in the water, keeping him limber as the spasticity is working against him.

“I want to say a massive thank you to anyone in advance willing to donate to his cause.”

Amy needs to raise £2,800 for the hoist.

You can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/hoist-for-izac-to-continue-hydrotherapy.

