'I can’t imagine anything worse than having a sick child in a hospital miles away, other children back at home, and having to decide which to be with'

A great-aunt is raising money for a charity that supported the Chesterfield family of a baby born with a rare condition.

Elaine Rudge will lead a community yoga class at Eastwood Park, Hasland on July 13, 2025 and is inviting donations for The Sick Children’s Trust.

Her nephew Jason Heath and his wife Bekki had a traumatic time after their son, Luca, was born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on June 23, 2023. Elaine said: “He was a poorly baby from birth, unable to feed, and after a week was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

Luca was diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s Disease, a bowel condition which affects one in every 5,000 newborn babies. Elaine, who lives in Wingerworth, said: “He had a stoma fitted immediately and returned home 23 days later. When he was strong enough, he had major surgery to remove the affected bowel and re-join. Another stoma followed to facilitate healing, and now following reversal, he’s a healthy little chappie who likes nothing better than food.”

Elaine Rudge and her great-nephew Luca Heath who was diagnosed with Hirschsprung's Disease a week after he was born.

Luca’s extensive surgery meant frequent stays in hospital for his family. Elaine said: “The Sick Children’s Trust stepped in to fund the £40 per night it cost for his parents to stay at Magnolia House. Jason and Bekki already had a little girl Isabelle, who was two and a half at the time so having a “home from home” environment allowing her to be with them throughout, and meet and bond with her new brother in a comforting family environment made all the difference.”

The family is repaying the support of The Sick Children’s Trust by raising money for the charity. Bekki ran the London Marathon in 2024 and in 2025. Jason’s 60-year-old mum, Jill Kirby, will be jumping out of a plane in France this Saturday, June 14.

Elaine is contributing via her community yoga class on July 13 at 2pm. She is aiming to raise £250 and has set up a JustGiving page where she welcomes donations. There will also be collection boxes on the day.

She said: "It’s an opportunity to raise awareness to conditions like Hirschsprung’s, and how charities like the Sick Children’s Trust are there to support families when they are vulnerable and going through stressful times. I can’t imagine anything worse than having a sick child in a hospital miles away, other children back at home, and having to decide which to be with.

“Whilst the main focus is raising funds, I think it will be great as a community event to get people out moving. It will be an easy fun flow accessible to all and may harness a bit of interest in people who don’t normally do yoga."

A self-employed chiropodist/podiatrist, Elaine has run Hasland Chiropody for the last 20 years. She said: “I undertook yoga teacher training for my own self-development (it was always a passion) and qualified in May 2023. Not originally intending to teach, fate threw me an opportunity when Folc Studio (formerly Kula Wellbeing) opened directly across the road from my business premises a couple of months later. I joined their team from inception and I teach Gentle and Chair based yoga classes Monday morning.”