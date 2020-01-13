Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at East Midlands Airport

More than 350 jobs will be up for grabs when East Midlands Airport holds its annual jobs fair on Saturday, February 1.

Jobs available include customer-facing roles in the passenger services team, security, car parking and Escape Lounge.

East Midlands Airport is hosting a major jobs fair on February 1.

Also recruiting at the fair will be airport retailers World Duty Free, bars, restaurants and food outlets, including Autogrill, Greggs and Frankie and Benny’s.

Vacancies are also available at airline JET2 and check-in agents, Swissport.

Colleen Hempson, East Midlands Airport’s corporate social responsibility manager, said: “Serving just under 5 million passengers a year and as the UK’s busiest dedicated freight airport, the 24-hour operation makes it one of the most diverse businesses to work for in this region.

“With so many varied roles on offer plus careers and skills advice, the jobs fair is a great event for finding out what it’s like to work or train here.”

Global air freight specialists UPS and DHL are also attending the jobs fair as part of their recruitment drive for more cargo handling roles.

The airport’s own academy is a dedicated employment and education facility for adults, supporting them into employment.

The fair takes place between 10am–2pm in the check-in hall. Entry to the jobs fair is free and there is no need to book in advance. Please note, the jobs are not first come, first served.