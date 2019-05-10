Huge success sees La Chambre swingers’ club host ANOTHER open night

The La Chambre swingers’ club is to host another open evening next month – after a previous event earlier this year saw hundreds of curious visitors flock to get a rare glimpse behind the venue's doors.

The club on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield is hosting another social evening on June 1 when men and women interested in the swinging scene will be able to check out the venue, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

La Chambre is hosting another open night.

The members’ only club will be open to visitors between 7pm and 10pm – but will only be open for people to see inside the building and there will be no sexual activity allowed.

The event has been organised after a similar event earlier this year saw a huge increase in visitors and interest in the club.

Owner Barry Calvert said the open evening is aimed at letting people get a taste of what life is like inside the club which became Britain’s first ‘wife-swapping’ club when it opened in 1998.

He said: “We want people to come in and see what we are all about. It is a chance for people to see inside the club and see what facilities we offer and whether they would be interested in joining the swinging scene.”

The event will allow visitors to enjoy drinks with other couples and tour the premises and see its facilities.

These include a sauna and hot tub, dancefloor and bar area as well as a downstairs dungeon area kitted out with bondage equipment.

Upstairs, visitors will be able to check out a series of themed ‘play rooms’ where hundreds of couples from across the country gather each weekend for frolics.

The event is free and anyone interested in membership will be able to sign up on the night.