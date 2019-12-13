How you can eat like Kevin from Home Alone at VIP cinema screening at Cineworld Sheffield

Ever fancied living the life of Kevin from classic Christmas movie Home Alone?

Well, this Saturday you can do just that at a one-off VIP cinema screening and dining experience in Sheffield.

You can eat like Kevin from Home Alone at the movie.

Cineworld is bringing the classic Christmas favourite Home Alone back to the big screen – but with a twist!

On 14 December, the cinema will be hosting the Home Alone VIP Dining Experience at four locations nationwide, including Sheffield.

The cinema will treat those who purchase tickets to live the life of the movie’s central character Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin).

Fans will be able to indulge in the same food Kevin eats throughout the film, from mac and cheese to cheese pizza and even an ice cream machine to create your own ultimate sundae.

Guests can arrived 45 minutes prior to the start of the film to enjoy Kevin’s feast in an exclusive VIP lounge.

When it’s time for the film, you can load up on unlimited cinema snacks and soft drinks to take into the screening room where the luxury continues.

As part of the ViP experience at Cineworld, the intimate and specially designed screens are fitted with luxury recliner seats and individual tables.

Perfect to lean back and enjoy this Christmas classic!

Casey Cohen, Head of Marketing at Cineworld said: “We’re thrilled to be taking the ViP offering at Cineworld to the next level as we celebrate the Christmas classic Home Alone. We hope fans of the film will feel like true ViPs when they join us for these extra special screenings!”

Tickets can be purchased now from: www.cineworld.co.uk/vip